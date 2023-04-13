It's been nine months in the making, but there's a new cart path at Tully Park Golf Club.
Veolia Mulwaree Trust, Tully Park Land Management and the Tully Park Early Birds Golf Club committee board members came together for morning tea to officially open the new path at the second tee on Friday, March 31.
The volunteer-run club applied for the new path in early 2022 and it was approved before the end of that financial year.
Kim McIntyre Concreting, which was the company that laid the path, couldn't start working on it until the ground had been dried out enough for the concrete truck and excavator to be able to get to the site without sinking in the soaked areas of rough.
The new path was much needed as the old one was only just wide enough for one person to walk.
It was also breaking up due to tree roots bursting through.
The new path provides a safer and more comfortable journey down the hill for both golfers and golf cart travellers on their way to the second green.
Attendees were also able to appreciate the entry pathway to Tully, also done with the assistance of the Veolia Mulwaree Trust.
It was not officially opened due to COVID restrictions at the time.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
