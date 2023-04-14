Crookwell- 5am Gunfire breakfast Crookwell Services Club 5:30am. Assemble at Club, march to Memorial Park. 6am - dawn service Memorial Park. 10:30am - Assemble at club, march to Memorial Park. 11am - commemorative service. CWA will have tea and coffee in the CWA rooms after the service. 12:40pm - seated for lunch at 1pm at the RSL Sub Branch. 4pm - traditional two-up.