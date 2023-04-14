Communities across the region will be out in force commemorating Anzac Day on Tuesday, April, 25.
There are plenty of places where the day can be commemorated across the region.
Here's a rundown on events across the region:
Goulburn - Dawn Service - 5.30am; March - 10.30am; official service - 11am Belmore Park, 173 Auburn Street. Two-up to be held at the Goulburn Soldiers Club from 3-7pm.
Bungonia - official service - 10am at the Bungonia War Memorial followed by morning tea accompanied by the launch of the book Bungonia Service Personnel 1899-1945 compiled by Gretel Ayre.
Tallong - official service - 10am at the Tallong War Memorial.
Tarago - dawn service - 6am at the Tarago War Memorial with a gunfire breakfast immediately after.
Marulan - dawn service - 6am/official service - 11am at the Marulan War Memorial.
The Mulwaree High School Remembrance Museum will also be open on Anzac Day from 12 noon until 4pm and then again every Sunday from 2pm to 4pm.
Yass Valley- Dawn service from 6am at the Yass Soldiers' Memorial Hall followed by gunfire breakfast at the Soldier's Club.
Queanbeyan Council - dawn service assembles from 5.15am and main service from 10am, SL building on Crawford Street, along Monaro Street to the memorial at the corner of Lowe and Monaro Streets.
Braidwood - Dawn service assembles from 6am and Main Service assembles from 10.30am.
Gunning- Dawn service from 5.45am didgeridoo player commencing the gathering. Endeavour Oval Memorial Grove, Copeland Street. Gunfire breakfast to follow the service at the Shire hall adjacent to the Grove. Two-up will be hosted at the Telegraph Hotel from 1pm.
Crookwell- 5am Gunfire breakfast Crookwell Services Club 5:30am. Assemble at Club, march to Memorial Park. 6am - dawn service Memorial Park. 10:30am - Assemble at club, march to Memorial Park. 11am - commemorative service. CWA will have tea and coffee in the CWA rooms after the service. 12:40pm - seated for lunch at 1pm at the RSL Sub Branch. 4pm - traditional two-up.
Grabben Gullen - Within the grounds of the Grabben Gullen community recreation hall 9am - wreath laying followed by a light morning tea.
Taralga - 5am dawn service Cenotaph opposite Taralga Hotel.12:30pm - lunch at Taralga Sports Club (bookings essential 4840 2088) 3:45pm- March starting from the Argyle and Taralga Hotels.
Bungendore- Dawn service assembles from 6am at the War Memorial and main service assembles from 10.30am.
Bigga - 10:45am - March from Bigga recreation ground. 11am - service at Memorial Hall, followed by a light lunch at the Federal Hotel.
Breadalbane - Breadalbane Hall from 8am - includes a special mini biography flag for every name on the wall, and wreath laying.
