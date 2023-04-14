Help is available for those looking for jobs.
Goulburn Mulwaree and Queanbeyan-Palerang councils have teamed up with the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations to help people get back into work.
In partnership with The Capital Region Local Jobs program, both councils have launched a hiring campaign to recruit workers into roles across the region.
The campaigns dubbed Goulburn is Hiring and Queanbeyan is hiring run through to the end of April.
The campaign was targeted at giving businesses the opportunity to promote position vacancies with the program then matching job-seekers with suitable roles.
The Hiring List provides an opportunity for those looking for work to be linked up with suitable employers.
Andrew Wales from The Local Jobs program says they have been campaigning heavily with Goulburn Mulwaree Council.
"The number of jobs pledged by employers to date has been lower than expected, with 13 jobs pledged from 10 employers," Mr Wales said.
"The types of jobs pledged is diverse, ranging from mechanics and boilermakers to cooks, laboratory technician trainees and cadet journalists.
"Many of the roles on offer are entry level, so people with little or no experience can apply," he said.
All pledged jobs will also be posted to the jobs board of the campaign website and promoted heavily across the region.
