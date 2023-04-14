Flamenco is not just a type of music and dance, it is a way of looking at and being in the world, says Hume Conservatorium's Giselle Newbury.
The artists from the show Flamenco for Everybody will introduce the form and demonstrate the relationship between its three main elements in workshop at the Hume Con on Friday, April 28.
According to Ms Newbury the three main elements of Flamenco are voice [cante], dance [baile] and guitar [toque].
"Interplay between performers is universal and essential regardless of the style," Ms Newbury said.
"In Flamenco it is essential and everyone can learn from understanding it in action."
Flamenco is an oral tradition passed down through family, teachers and community. And although its teaching has been Westernised in recent years, Ms Newbury says there are still many aspects that can only be learned in relationship with others.
"You will also learn some body percussion and drum rhythms so you can begin to understand the 'conversation' with others and have fun doing this together," Ms Newbury said.
"Performers at any level will benefit from this experience and more advanced performers will gain specific skills they can build on.
"This workshop is all about expressing yourself and a lovely fun introduction to the richly energetic and expressive world of flamenco," she said.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
