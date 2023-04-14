Goulburn's Anzac Day march will have a special touch this year as the nation marks a momentous anniversary.
The city and district's Vietnam War veterans will lead the morning march to commemorate 50 years since that campaign ended.
Goulburn Sub Branch president Mal Ritchie, a Vietnam War veteran himself, said it was only fitting that these servicemen and women were at the forefront.
Goulburn and district lost seven men in the war, among the 242 who either signed up were conscripted.
They were:
The surviving 10 veterans in Goulburn will be closely followed in the march by 80 cadets from Royal Military College Duntroon's Long Tan Company.
This year, Anzac Day kicks off with dawn service at the Belmore Park honour roll at 5.30am. Goulburn High School students will deliver the address and a poem. A service at the Goulburn General Cemetery's war graves section off Gorman Road will follow. A bus will transport people to the cemetery from the Soldiers Club in Market Street.
The club will serve a 'gunfire breakfast' from 6am.
The march will form up in southern Auburn Street at 10.30am, opposite Ian's Auto Shop, for an 11am start. It will proceed along Auburn Street to the honour roll.
Mr Ritchie said only local schools' leaders would participate this year to shorten the march's duration.
"The veterans are not getting any younger and having entire schools involved makes for a long day for them. The schools have been very supportive of this," he said.
Former Goulburn woman, Captain Holly Witherspoon will give the mid-morning address. Mr Ritchie said it was the first time this had occurred. An official wreath laying ceremony will follow. Members of the community wishing to lay a wreath can do so at its conclusion.
"We're hoping for a good turn-up. Typically we have 2000 people coming to the dawn service and the 11am one," he said.
"There has been a resurgence of people wanting to commemorate the day."
An Anzac Day lunch for veterans, ex-service and current ADF members will be held at the Goulburn Soldiers from 12.30pm. Entry is by ticket only, which are available from the club's reception.
In the afternoon, the Mulwaree High School Remembrance Museum will be open from noon until 4pm. The Rocky Hill War Museum will also be open.
Goulburn Legacy will also host two-up in the Soldiers Club's Chisholm Room from 3pm to 7pm.
