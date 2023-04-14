$2 raffle - First Prize $100, Second Prize $50

Free second chance draw after races 2, 4 and 6. All you have to do is to endorse your losing tickets with your name and place in the designated box where the race books are sold. Give yourself a chance to win bottles of wine and boxes of chocolates

$50 race book draw; all you have to do is buy a race book, fill in the race book draw entry and place in the designated box

Members' draw will also be conducted; to win the prize members must be on-course when the draw is conducted