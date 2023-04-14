The biggest fortnight on the Goulburn Harness Racing Club calendar is almost here.
The Hewitt Memorial race day at Goulburn Paceway on Sunday, April 23 will be followed by the club's principal race meeting of the season, the Frank and Edna Day Carnival of Cups race day seven days later.
The first of the two race days honours the memory of Thomas and Angela Hewitt and recognises their role in cementing the sport in Crookwell and the Goulburn region.
Thomas was man of deep religious conviction and lived his life with integrity.
One of their grandsons and harness driver, Brad Hewitt, explained the influence the two had on him.
"Grandad was a sheep farmer, turned horse trainer, and all his kids were involved in the sport as well as many of his grandchildren," Brad said.
"Like any grandparents, they encouraged everyone to do what they put their mind to.
"I definitely wouldn't be a harness driver if it wasn't for them."
The race meeting has evolved into a Crookwell community event which also memorialises the harness racing contributions of avid carriage driver Robert Allport and Crookwell trainer Aubrey Frost.
The event also doubles as a fundraiser for the Crookwell Community Trust charity which provides emergency funding for those in need in the Upper Lachlan Shire.
Jamie Agius will provide live music throughout the afternoon.
The second of the race days on Sunday, April 30 hosts the best available horses in NSW and provides harness fans and families with an outstanding afternoon of entertainment.
The main race, the Goulburn Cup, is a $30,000 Group 3 race contested over the 2240 metre distance and there have been some notable winners.
They include the inaugural winner Karloo Mick, Inter Dominion winner Tiger Tara, Miracle Mile winner Baby Bling and champion race horse For A Reason.
The day has also supported many important local organisations in the past and this year, the club is getting behind Challenge Foundation Goulburn, a critical service that provides homely accommodation for people with disabilities, and school bus transport for children with disabilities.
Local band Ooh La La will perform between races while there will also be a mechanical bull, a children's jumping castle, face painting, a young children's raffle, mini trotting and novelty picnic races and events.
A full program of eight race is planned, featuring:
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
