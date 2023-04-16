Taking on the reigning premiers in the season opener was always going to be a tough task for the Goulburn Swans and injuries didn't help their cause.
Despite going down 14.10 (94) - 2.6 (18) to the Murrumbateman Eagles at Goodhew Park in AFL Canberra's Community Men's Division Three competition on Saturday, April 15, player co-coach Vaughan Winnel said he was still happy with the performance given the circumstances.
"Two quarters of that game was even, but the start and finish was the difference," he said.
"We also suffered a few in-game injuries, including last year's player coach Simon Treloar who limped off with a knee issue, meaning we were lacking in bench rotations."
One problem Winnel noticed was how his side struggled when under pressure, but he wasn't too concerned.
"The boys are pretty skillful, but as soon as you put pressure on them, the errors come," he said.
"They're not used to being under pressure yet, but once they get accustomed to it, it will be a completely different story."
James Armstrong, the club's second co-coach, was also pleased with what his side put up.
"I take a page full of positive dot points out of that match and I'm sure a lot of the players will improve very quickly," he said.
"We have lots to work on in training and as a team, we'll just get better."
Not only do the Swans have two player coaches, but they also have a strong leadership group who can help out the youngsters.
"We have a lot of returning players, including some who have played for over 10 years and can give great suggestions," Armstrong said.
"On the flipside, we also have some who have only played for one or two years."
The Swans have a couple of weeks to regroup and reassess as their round two match against Cootamundra Blues was moved, so their next match is now against the Yass Roos at Joe O'Connor Park from 2pm on Saturday, April 29.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
