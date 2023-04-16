There's a glaring issue in defence for the Goulburn Bulldogs.
That's what coach Shane McCallum learned from his side's 36-20 loss to the Queanbeyan Kangaroos at the Workers Arena on Saturday, April 15.
"We were on top for the majority of the game, but the last 20 minutes in defence let us down," McCallum said following the Canberra Region Rugby League (CRRL) First Grade Division's season opener.
"Our discipline and dropped balls hurt us too.
"Our attack's fine, but our defence is lacking."
The home side only trailed by four points with about 20 minutes left on the clock, but a lift in spirit from the crowd wasn't able to prevent the Kangaroos from running away with the match.
The focus in training for the Bulldogs this week will understandably be their defence and McCallum said it had to improve if they wanted to go deep in the competition.
"Semifinals is the expectation, but if we perform like this every week, it's not going to happen," he said.
Despite the loss, McCallum said his first season as coach was a great experience so far.
"It's been awesome until today," he said.
"The blood pressure went up today, but it's been really enjoyable."
The Bulldogs will next play the Tuggeranong Bushrangers from 3pm at the same venue on Saturday, April 22.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
