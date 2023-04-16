More than 150 people showed up for the annual Parkinson's Shakin Cocktail party over the weekend.
Guests travelled from Melbourne, the South Coast, Sydney as well as South Australia to join together at The Goulburn Soldiers Club to raise money to support local Parkinson's nurse Lauren Hogan.
Attendees were treated to a two-course meal, cocktails as well as 37 raffle prizes.
They were also entertained by folk artist Fred Smith.
Event organiser Gill O'Connor says that the night was a massive success.
"Everybody was extremely generous and we had a few newcomers saying that they will be back next year," Gill said.
Along with the entertainment, the organisers managed to sell nearly 80 kilos of chocolate as well as 5600 bulbs.
The event has been running for five years and continues to support and promote awareness for the illness.
April is an exceptionally busy time of year for Gill.
"We don't tend to put anything up on social media for most of the year but April being Parkinson's awareness month, we go hard for the month and we find it to be a much more successful strategy," she said.
The exact amount of money raised is yet to be established.
