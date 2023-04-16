Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Successful outcome for parkinson's disease fundraiser

Updated April 17 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 2:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 150 people showed up for the annual Parkinson's Shakin Cocktail party over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.