Recording with members of Paul Kelly's band, country singer Angus Gill has released a new single titled Departure and Arrival.
The Golden Guitar winner is kicking off a nationwide tour starting in Goulburn later this month.
The 25-year-old said he came up with the idea for the new song during the pandemic.
"When it (the pandemic) came along I thought, I'm going to use this time productively. So I actually wrote a comedy album titled 3 minute movies with a few comic friends of mine which got up for an ARIA award," he said.
It was after this when the idea for the song came about.
"Then I had this space where i was working on my own ideas. I realised that we're all trying to push through the mundane to get to the next exciting point of our lives, I finished the song just before we got into the studio at the end of last year," Angus said.
He has been recording for more than 10 years.
"They say it takes 10 years to win your first Golden Guitar which is very true for me because I was 14 when I started recording professionally."
Angus will be touring with long-term friend Pixie Jenkins who has toured with Bob Dylan and also played alongside Jimmy Barnes.
The fiddle player will be opening the show and then be appearing alongside Angus on stage for the main event.
Angus says that his show has something in it for everyone.
"Dolly Parton once said make them think, laugh and cry, I think that's a good formula for a show," he said.
The Wauchope resident also said he's excited to start his tour in Goulburn.
"I'm looking forward to coming back to Goulburn. I've got a few favourite coffee shops in the town. I love the history and the heritage behind the town as well."
Angus and Pixie will be performing at The Goulburn Workers Club on Saturday, April 29. Tickets can be purchased through his website.
