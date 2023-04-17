Truck and car collide in second Hume Highway crash near Goulburn

Emergency services are responding to another crash north of Goulburn.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler, said a truck and a car had collided on the Hume Highway at 11.40am at Carrick, some 15km north of Goulburn. It is in the northbound lane outside the entry to the Divall's quarry.
A woman, aged between 70 and 80, who was driving the car, was conscious and breathing and was out of the vehicle. A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said she was uninjured. Divall's staff rendered first aid to the woman immediately after the collision.
No details are available at this stage on the truck driver.
The highway remains open at this stage.
Ambulance, police and NSW Fire and Rescue are also on scene.
The crash occurred about 5km north of a two-car collision near on Monday morning, near Murrays Flat Road. A woman, driving a hatchback, sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.
Traffic remains heavy out of Goulburn on the Hume Highway due to contraflow arrangements from the earlier crash.
More to come.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
