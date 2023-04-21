Goulburn Post
Shire Stallion champion, Apollo takes out victory at The Royal Sydney Easter show

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated April 21 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:00pm
A Marulan woman and her Shire Stallion horse, Apollo, have claimed their fourth consecutive Sydney Royal Easter Show win.

