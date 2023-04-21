A Marulan woman and her Shire Stallion horse, Apollo, have claimed their fourth consecutive Sydney Royal Easter Show win.
The dynamic duo walked away from the show with the Champion Shire Stallion of the year award and considering their bond, it's no surprise that they did.
Rebecca Ferguson has owned Shire Stallion Apollo since 2017 and says she fell in love with him instantly.
"The fellow who sold him to me called me and said I've got a horse for you. So I packed up my float and headed to Melbourne and it was love at first sight," Ms Ferguson said.
Ms Ferguson said she was excited with the victory because she loves exposing him to situations with more pressure.
"It really cements where we are in our work together because you can get 150 per cent at home and 65 percent out because there's so many external influences that can alter how things work out on the day."
Also read:
She said that when it comes to training her horse, her approach is fairly open-ended.
"He's actually quite a sensitive horse so when it comes to training, I do a lot of cross training, so I'll take him out to the forest and the beach so he can go up and down hills, over logs and lots of sand work. He probably does 50ks a week of training."
There are only around 2000 Shire Stallions worldwide, which Ms Ferguson said makes Apollo somewhat of an area treasure.
She said that Shire horses have a very loyal demeanour and the pair have developed an inseparable bond.
"When he's with me, we're together. There have been times where I have had to take him to the bathroom with me and Shire's are like that. They're very focused and connected to their human.
"They're almost dog like ... they trust whole heartedly and it's just their mission to protect you."
Ms Ferguson said that Apollo had rejuvenated her passion for riding and enjoyed the work the pair were doing.
"He is cheeky and he's a workaholic, he's often waiting for me at the gate when i get ready to take him out," she said.
Despite their series of success, Ms Ferguson believes the duo have just begun.
"We have one more show this season before we shut up for the winter where I'll train him as much as possible and by spring, I'll be ready to show the world what he can do."
Despite weighing around a tonne, Ms Ferguson said Apollo had an elegant stride, and its because of this that she will turn their attention to dressage in the upcoming months.
"I like the fact that for such a massive animal, he can move so beautifully and carry himself so well and I think it establishes where we are in our relationship and how much trust he puts in me. He really is quite majestic when he moves."
The horse enthusiast spends all her extra time running her farm in Tallonga.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.