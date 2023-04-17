Repair works on the Gunning Showgrounds are being ramped up after recent rain damage.
Top dressing and levelling will continue to take place at the oval after high levels of rainfall threatened the quality of the grounds.
Upper Lachlan Shire Council began a series of measures last week to raise the eastern corner of the ground to combat water pooling.
Officials said the recent works were already showing promising results with rain at the end of March drying considerably better than previously.
Further restorations will be taking place over the next 12 months to promote increased use of the grounds as well as drawing in future events from beyond The Upper Lachlan Shire.
The repairs will include a further 70 tonnes off top-dressing material to be dispersed over the ground.
