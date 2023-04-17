Police seek public help following alleged robbery and assault

Police are investigating the alleged robbery and assault of a woman in Goulburn on Friday night.
About 11pm on Friday, April 14 emergency services were called to Bourke and Addison Streets, following reports a woman had been assaulted by a man unknown to her, police said.
The 19-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.
A crime scene was established on the Bourke Street, near the Addison Street intersection, and an investigation commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Goulburn Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
