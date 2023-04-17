Goulburn Post
Police investigate alleged robbery and assault of woman in Goulburn

Updated April 17 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
Police seek public help following alleged robbery and assault
Police are investigating the alleged robbery and assault of a woman in Goulburn on Friday night.

