Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lillian Skelly off to Mongolia with Junior Matildas

By Lindsay Cosgrove
Updated April 18 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Skelly will be playing for the Junior Matildas again. Picture supplied.
Lillian Skelly will be playing for the Junior Matildas again. Picture supplied.

Former Crookwell and Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) representative player Lillian Skelly has been named in the under 17 Junior Matildas' 23 player squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.