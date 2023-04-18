Police charge man after cash seizure during highway vehicle stop

A man will front court on Tuesday, April 18 on multiple charges following a vehicle stop and arrest.
Police said officers seized more than $100,000 cash during a vehicle stop on the Hume Highway near Goulburn at about 4.50pm Monday.
Officers attached to Traffic North West stopped a black van due to its alleged manner of driving.
ALSO READ:
During a subsequent vehicle search, police claimed they located $105,900 in cash, as well as a small amount of methylamphetamine.
The driver - a 33-year-old man - was arrested and taken to Goulburn Police Station where he was charged with five offences;
The Auburn man was refused bail to appear in Goulburn Local Court on Tuesday.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.