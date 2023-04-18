People with a disability are being urged to speak up when it comes to challenges they face within the community.
Fiona Young from Uniting Local Area Coordination says that since most members of the organisation don't have a disability, the group would benefit from having members who do have a disability.
"We're really looking for people with a disability to join the meetings to speak on behalf of members in the community with a disability so they get their voice heard first hand," Ms Young said.
Advocacy for The Goulburn Leisure Link organisation to continue their work assisting those with a disability was priority number one at the meeting.
Leisure link is a program that has been run by the council over the past few years.
"They are an amazing program that supports people with a disability including those who don't receive payments by the NDIS," Ms Young said.
The other topic discussed was the need for a new taxi service with wheelchair access for the area.
"We only had one taxi with a wheelchair access ramp and the driver has recently retired and unfortunately the taxi itself is too old to fix," Ms Young said.
The group gets together on the first Wednesday of every month at 10am at the Goulburn Community Centre to discuss how to handle any problems the community may be facing when it comes to having a disability.
