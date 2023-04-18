Goulburn Post
Dr Seuss's Cat in The Hat comes to life on stage at The Goulburn Performing Arts centre

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated April 18 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 12:52pm
Dr Seuss's The Cat In The Hat is now a stage show and it is coming to Goulburn later this year.

