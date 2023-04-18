Dr Seuss's The Cat In The Hat is now a stage show and it is coming to Goulburn later this year.
Over 2000 tickets have been sold across the tour so far and now Goulburn will have their chance to witness the show as they come to the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, July 13.
Showcase Entertainment has spent the past 12 months putting the show together.
The Cat In The Hat has been recognised as one of the highest selling children books of all time since it was released in the 1950s.
In 2009 the play was adapted to the stage for the first time by the National Theatre of Great Britain and continues to be consistent with the story from the original book.
The play features a full scale set of the house and over 70 props that the cast use to bring to life every detail of the well known and internationally adored book.
Tickets are selling fast and can be purchased directly through the company's website.
