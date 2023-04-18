Free live music and pizza on offer for high school kids Saturday, April 22.
Local bands Komori, Some Guys and Slightly Deranged Monkeys are coming to HumeCon this Saturday to entertain teenagers aged between 12 and 18.
The bands will also be accompanied by DJ set by DJ James from Baker Productions.
Along with music and food there will be lucky door prizes and more.
The event kicks off from 6pm and will be supervised by HumeCon staff.
