Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

NSW Farmers honours Goulburn's Noel Lawton for long service

By Margaret Cameron*
Updated April 18 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Long serving NSW Farmers member Noel Lawton has received recognition for his service to the organisation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.