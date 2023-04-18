Long serving NSW Farmers member Noel Lawton has received recognition for his service to the organisation.
At the recent Goulburn branch meeting, Mr Lawton received a State Award of Merit from NSW Farmers president, Xavier Martin.
Noel started as secretary of the Goulburn United Farmers and Woolgrowers (UFWA) in 1962 and has been an elected official since then, continuing with the Livestock and Grain Producers (LGPA) and then NSW Farmers.
The meeting was addressed on Zoom by Xavier Martin, who outlined some policy and advocacy updates from the board, executive council and staff. He said NSW Farmers was already working hard to maintain pressure on the new state government to ensure voices of farmers and residents of regional NSW are clearly heard and policies reflect the need to protect food and fibre producing enterprises.
He expressed his concern with renewable energy infrastructure at the end of its life and the remediation of agricultural land. Mr Martin said a priority is the appointment of an independent Agricultural Commissioner, as promised by new Premier, Chris Minns at the 2022 NSW Farmers Annual Conference.
Mr Martin thanked the Goulburn Branch for its history of successful policy motions at conference. He looked forward to our motions about land use conflict at this year's July conference in Sydney.
Moving forward, Stan Moore was elected as branch chair, supported by Gordon Rippon as deputy chair and Violet Taylor as new secretary/treasurer. Meantime, retiring executive, Margaret Cameron and Noel Lawton will remain on the committee, which also includes Nerida Cullen, Andy Divall and John Christenson.
Dave Banham, our previous regional services manager, has taken up the role of NSWFA poultry meat manager. The new RSM will be Daniel Brear.
