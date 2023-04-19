There can be plenty of stigma around mental health, but car enthusiast Collin Eggins hopes to overcome that.
"Blokes don't talk about this stuff much which they should and it makes me want to get out there and encourage guys to do that," Mr Eggins said.
He will be part of the upcoming Car Show and Family Fun Day event in support of men's mental health set to go ahead in June and Mr Eggins is proud to take part.
"It's for everybody, and I'm passionate about the event and want to do everything I can to help."
Collin has been building cars up from scratch for more than 40 years, but his real passion is helping people in the community.
Also read:
He has spent more than 30 years attending car shows across the east coast to show off his knowledge of the sport and to help worthy causes.
"Building cars is one thing but to create awareness for charity runs and raise money is what it's all about," Mr Eggins said.
Along with mental health, he is determined to raise money to support a cancer free future.
"We do a lot of charity runs, especially with anything to do with cancer, I lost my wife to cancer four and a half years ago so anything we can do to raise a bit of awareness and funds for cancer or any other illness, I'll get a few cars together and show a bit of support."
Mr Eggins currently has seven cars in his garage and spends a lot of time working on them.
"You spend a lot of time on them but it's very rewarding."
His most recent venture was to Narrandera over Easter where his cars accompanied more than 500 others in raising close to $6000 dollars for sick kids in the community.
When it comes to the process of building cars, the advice is simple.
"If you make a car go fast, a pretty good requirement is to make sure it can sure it can stop."
Mr Eggins will be joining other car enthusiasts to raise awareness for men's mental health at the Car Show and Family Fun Day on Saturday, June 17 on Montague Street.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.