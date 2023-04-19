Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Collin Eggins among car lovers preparing for Goulburn mental health car show

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated April 19 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
1966 Mustang Convertible, Narrendera Hot Rod Run. Image supplied.
1966 Mustang Convertible, Narrendera Hot Rod Run. Image supplied.

There can be plenty of stigma around mental health, but car enthusiast Collin Eggins hopes to overcome that.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.