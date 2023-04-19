Police seeking information following assaults on young women

Sex Crimes Squad detectives are appealing for public assistance after a woman was sexually assaulted in Goulburn at the weekend.
About 11pm on Friday, April 14, a 19-year-old woman was walking north along Bourke Street when she was approached by an unknown man.
After walking a short distance towards the intersection of Addison and Bourke Streets, the man grabbed the woman and threw her to the ground, before she was punched several times to the face and she lost consciousness and was sexually assaulted.
The woman regained consciousness and ran to a nearby home.
She flagged down a passing motorist for assistance, who took her to Goulburn Police Station to make a report.
The woman suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers from The Hume Police District established a crime scene, with detectives from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad establishing Strike Force Noobillia to investigate the incident.
Detectives are also investigating whether the incident is linked to an assault which occurred on nearby Blackshaw Road the week prior.
Police have been told an 18-year-old woman was walking along Blackshaw Road about 10.30pm on Wednesday, April 5 April, when she was approached and punched in the face by a man, not known to her.
She fell to the ground where the man continued to assault her, however she managed to break free and ran towards Park Road and was later taken to hospital for treatment after suffering facial injuries.
The man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his late 30s to early 40s, about 180cm tall, with a solid build, and a scruffy beard.
As investigations continue, strike force detectives have released CCTV vision from Friday 14 April 2023 of a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.
As investigations continue, anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from either Addison or Bourke Streets between 10.30pm and 11.15pm on Friday 14 April, or from Blackshaw Road between 10.30pm and 11pm on Wednesday 5 April is urged to contact Goulburn Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
