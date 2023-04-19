A two car collision has taken place in Montague Street in the block between Bourke and Auburn Streets.
A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering minor injuries.
She is believed to be a pedestrian bystander. Two parked cars were also damaged during the collision.
Emergency services were called and attended the scene.
A silver MG was towed away from the scene, but it is now cleared and traffic is unaffected.
