Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

A woman has been taken to The Goulburn Base Hospital after crash on Montague Street

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated April 19 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A two car collision has taken place in Montague Street in the block between Bourke and Auburn Streets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.