The Goulburn Rugby Club was back on the paddock on Saturday, April 15 and returned home with two wins and a loss from Phillip Oval in Woden.
It wasn't pretty and lacked structure at times, but there was no denying the efforts or resolve across the board, or the gutsy defence in their 15-8 win against Royals in the season opener.
READ ALSO:
Missing a few players and with many backing up from the reserve grade match, this was all the more impressive, especially against a Royals side that will most likely feature in the finals.
A highlight was a try to Kyi Fitzgibbon who also picked up players' player and three best and fairest points.
Unfortunately, Abram Kara suffered a shoulder dislocation.
The second grade side was beaten 31-17 by Royals, but mounted an impressive comeback to minimise what started as a cake walk for Royals.
Down 21-0 after 16 minutes, Goulburn stemmed the tide and kept Royals scoreless for 36 minutes and outscored their opponents in the second half for the five tries to three loss.
Debutant Digby Bell scored three best and fairest points and was named Players' Player.
The women's 10s team had, by far, the biggest win of the weekend with a 50-7 trouncing of Royals.
Highlights included a treble to Chloe Waddell, and the low point was a devastating broken collarbone to Bella Sheen that will see her benched for most likely the first half of the season or longer.
Another debutant, Livia Minikin, picked up the Players' Player vote, and Jordan Brooker earned three best and fairest points.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.