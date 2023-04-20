Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Dirty Reds sides have mixed results in opening round

By Chris Gordon
Updated April 20 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 1:00pm
Jackson Reardon passing the ball for the first grade side. Picture by Pete Oliver.
The Goulburn Rugby Club was back on the paddock on Saturday, April 15 and returned home with two wins and a loss from Phillip Oval in Woden.

