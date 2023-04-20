Goulburn Post
Buses replace trains on the Southern Highlands line this week

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
April 20 2023 - 11:30am
Buses will replace trains on the Southern Highlands Line this week. Picture by Briannah Devlin.
Buses will replace trains on the Southern Highlands Line this week. Picture by Briannah Devlin.

Buses will replace trains along the Southern Highlands Line from April 21 to 24.

