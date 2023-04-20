Buses will replace trains along the Southern Highlands Line from April 21 to 24.
The first changes take place between 8pm on April 21and 2am on the following day.
The 6SH bus service will travel from Moss Vale through all the stations to Campbelltown and in both directions.
Read more:
The 7SH will also go to Moss Vale, Bowral, Mittagong, and Campbelltown as a return service.
Trains will also be replaced by buses between April 22 and 23, and finish up at 2am on April 24.
The following bus routes will be operating during this period:
Get live updates through Transport NSW, or subscribe to get the latest alerts.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.