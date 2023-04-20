Goulburn Mulwaree Council is encouraging residents to begin to prepare for the free May disposal weekend.
The annual event to clear out appropriate unused white goods, e-waste and mattresses will run between May 6-7.
Waste Management Centres in Goulburn, Marulan and Tarago will be open from 7am to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday to cater for the expected larger attendance.
Goulburn Mulwaree residents can dispose of the following per property, free of charge at Council's waste centres:
Up to two mattresses/ spring bases of any size, a maximum of two fridges/freezers, one air-conditioner.
You can also dispose of up to one cubic metre of e-waste including computers, televisions, printers, fax machines and computer accessories only.
There is also provision to dispose of up to two cubic metres of clean streel items - including electrical appliances with an electrical lead.
All loads must be transported to one of Council's waste centres.
Only domestic items will be accepted - no commercial waste.
All waste/items outside of those listed above will be charged the appropriate fee for disposal.
Council offers a free weekend for general household waste items in November.
For further information, contact the Waste Info Line on (02) 4823 4417.
