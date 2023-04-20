Motorists are being reminded to drive carefully with increased traffic expected over the coming days, in the lead-up to Anzac Day.
Operation ANZAC Day 2023 with double demerits will take place from 12.01am on April 21, to April 25 at 11.59pm, to coincide with the national day and the end of school holidays.
The reminder comes after seven lives were lost during the Easter period in NSW, with 16 killed on roads across the country.
During this period, 326 prescribed concentration of alcohol charges, and more than 5000 speed infringements were also issued in NSW.
Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism Yasmin Catley, urged anyone who planned to drive to local dawn services and other commemorative events, to do so safely.
"ANZAC Day is about honouring our wonderful armed forces and veterans, so we want everyone to arrive safely," Minister Catley said.
"In the spirit of ANZAC Day, let's show comradery and look out for each other on our roads by slowing down, driving to the conditions, being patient, and not driving under the influence."
High-risk behaviours such as excessive speed, alcohol and drug driving offences, illegal use of mobile phones and not wearing seatbelts, would be targeted.
The high-visibility policing operation will involve general duties officers, with the assistance of specialist police, including the Public Order and Riot Squad, Operations Support Group, Mounted Unit, PolAir, Licensing Police, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and the Police Transport Command.
"The goal is preventing injury and death," said traffic and highway patrol commander, acting assistant commissioner Tracy Chapman
"Tragically this year, 109 people have died on NSW roads - a concerning increase of 12 deaths compared to this time last year.
The assistant commander said fatigue was a major contributing factor to road crashes, and encouraged people to be careful.
"A split-second's inattention caused by fatigue can be catastrophic, so we urge drivers to plan their trips carefully, take regular breaks, and never get behind the wheel if they feel too tired to drive," she said.
Deputy Secretary of Safety, Environment and Regulation at Transport for NSW, Sally Webb, said roads are expected to be very busy with people taking the opportunity to travel over the weekend and public holiday, so please plan ahead.
Motorists are advised to check Live Traffic NSW for the latest updates, and allow additional travel time.
School zones will be back in operation from April 24, and although it is a student free day, there might be some still gong to school.
