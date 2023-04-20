Both the Lambert Karate Dojo and Goulburn's Martial Arts Academy are offering women's self defence sessions following reports of two assaults on young women.
Lambert Karate Dojo is offering a free self defence couse on Friday, April 28.
Women will be shown techniques by a team of the dojos male and female black belt instructors with owner David Lambert saying they were offering a second session following an "overwhelming response".
"Our 6 to 7pm course is completely booked out and we've had to begin offering another timeslot from 7 to 8pm," Mr Lambert said.
"People can book by contacting us through our website at: www.lambertkarateandfitness.com"
"You can book in to receive realistic and effective self defence training at our world class facilities right here in Goulburn," the dojo shared on social media, with both sessions being offered completely free.
The Lambert Karate Dojo is located at 7 Franklin Street, next to K and G'z.
Goulburn Martial Arts Academy is also offering a free seminar on May 6 at 6pm.
"Our certified instructors have extensive experience in self-defense and will provide hands-on training in a safe and supportive environment. Learn how to defend yourself and gain the confidence needed to stay safe in today's world," Craig Harmer of the Academy shared in a post on social media.
There are limited spaces and people are encouraged to register.
"Book your spot now and get ready to learn how to protect yourself and gain confidence," Mr Harmer's post reads.
The Martial Arts Academy session will run May 6 from 6pm at 4/135 Finlay Road, Goulburn.
For information or to book, call 0409 302 883 or email glbmartialarts@gmail.com.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.