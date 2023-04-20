Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Free

Lambert Dojo and Goulburn Martial Arts Academy offer women's self defence courses

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated April 20 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Black belts perform a kata at the Lambert Karate Dojo opening in November, with black belt instructors to lead free women's self defence courses next week.
Black belts perform a kata at the Lambert Karate Dojo opening in November, with black belt instructors to lead free women's self defence courses next week.

Both the Lambert Karate Dojo and Goulburn's Martial Arts Academy are offering women's self defence sessions following reports of two assaults on young women.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Deputy Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.