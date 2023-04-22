Long-running drug supply, possession case nears conclusion

A Goulburn man will soon learn his fate after pleading guilty to possession of drugs illegally imported into Australia.
Ryan Harvison, 32, appeared in Goulburn Local Court via audio visual link from the Metropolitan Remand Centre on Wednesday (April19).
He pleaded guilty to six counts of possessing a marketable quantity of unlawfully imported drugs, one charge of supplying a large quantity of commercial dugs and one of dealing with the proceeds of crime.
The pleas come 10 months after his arrest. In June, 2022, police raided his home and charged the then 31-year-old. He has been held on remand since that time.
In documents presented to the court, police alleged he supplied methylamphetamine and possessed marketable quantities of cocaine and methylamphetaine, both of which are border controlled drugs. They also alleged that Harvison dealt with the proceeds of crime to a value less than or equal to $100,000.
In court on Wednesday, Ms Beattie said the supply charge related to 1080 grams of methylamphetamine.
Harvison replied "guilty" when Ms Beattie asked how he intended to plead to each of the eight charges.
She committed him for sentence in Goulburn District Court in May.
Bail was not applied for and it was formally refused.
