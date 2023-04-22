Goulburn Post
Ryan Harvison enters pleas to drug charges in Goulburn Local Court

April 22 2023 - 12:00pm
Long-running drug supply, possession case nears conclusion

A Goulburn man will soon learn his fate after pleading guilty to possession of drugs illegally imported into Australia.

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

