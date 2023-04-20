Emergency services are on the scene of a car rollover on Goulburn's northern outskirts.
A woman was taken to Goulburn Base Hospital with minor injuries after her vehicle rolled on Sydney Road, a NSW ambulance media spokeswoman said.
ALSO READ:
The crash occurred at 3.45pm Thursday at the northbound rest area, just before the Hume Highway entry. A police media spokesman said the car had rolled and was smoking.
RFS Southern Tablelands operational officer, Mitchell Butler, said no one was trapped but the Police Rescue and RFS were also on scene.
Traffic is unaffected.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.