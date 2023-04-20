Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Emergency services respond to single-vehicle crash on Goulburn's outskirts

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated April 20 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo by Louise Thrower.
File photo by Louise Thrower.

Emergency services are on the scene of a car rollover on Goulburn's northern outskirts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.