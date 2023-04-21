Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Muster unites south east Landcare volunteers

Updated April 21 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Staff and volunteers of South-East Landcare will gather in Bungendore for a combined Muster to discuss their projects this week.
Staff and volunteers of South-East Landcare will gather in Bungendore for a combined Muster to discuss their projects this week.

Landcare South East operates across a huge swathe of NSW, from working in the shade of the river red gums, to the plateau shrub swamps.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.