Muster unites south east Landcare volunteers

Landcare South East operates across a huge swathe of NSW, from working in the shade of the river red gums, to the plateau shrub swamps.
Many are volunteers, trying to revegetate, research and understand an area's ecology.
The outcomes are varied.
In some projects after years of hard work the land is impressively restored, ensuring its environmental sustainability for years to come, others are met with disruption like drought, bushfires or climate-challenges.
The people tasked with looking after the land will be coming together to share how their projects are helping the environment at the South-East Landcare (SEL) Muster in Bungendore on Wednesday, April 26.
Attendees will hear from stakeholders about their experiences on projects sharing their stories from the heart on biodiversity, engaging community, symbiotic land management and connectivity.
Linda Cavanagh, SEL coordinator, says the impact of projects can be felt in backyards and landscapes across the region.
"Our networks reach from the paddocks to the playground, from the majestic bushland and waterways to the stunning coast," Ms Cavanagh said.
"Our Landcarers are working to protect and preserve our important natural resources and beloved species.
"This gathering is for the wider community to learn about projects and see how it's going, and to understand how we can connect and work together," she says.
SEL is made up of 12 Landcare networks comprising about 350 individual groups spanning from Hovells Creek and Boorowa in the north west, Illawarra in the north and south through the Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla and Far South Coast to the Victorian border.
SEL supports hundreds of Landcare projects annually to protect threatened species and fragile ecosystems. They partner with many organisations including farmer networks to improve land management practices to protect the condition of the soil, biodiversity and vegetation.
Ecologist and conservation biologist, Professor David Lindenmayer, will be the keynote speaker for the Muster.
Professor Lindenmayer is widely regarded as a world-leading expert in forest ecology and resource management, conservation science, and biodiversity conservation. He currently runs five large-scale, long-term research programs in south-eastern Australia, primarily associated with developing ways to conserve biodiversity in farmland, wood production forests, plantations, and reserves.
Organisers said this year's muster is symbolic as it coincides with the end of current NSW Landcare Program and will springboard the launch of phase two of the national program.
The volunteer support for the NSW Landcare movement has significant economic value, the business case for the next four years of the Landcare program, 'Building Resilience: The future of the NSW Landcare Program' shows the value of the service is worth an estimated cost of $38 million.
In March, NSW Labor pledged $59m over four years to Landcare, which will generate $261m in benefits. This will support community Landcare leader development, providing all regions of NSW with a legacy of leaders to fill future roles in regional cities and towns in civic organisations, well beyond Landcare organisations.
The SEL Muster will be held at The Carrington Inn, Bungendore, Wednesday, April 26 from 9.30am to 3.30pm. To register visit the Landcare website
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.