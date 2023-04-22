A group comprising some of Australia's finest bellringers is embarking on a regional tour over the next four days.
Organiser, Goulburn's Dr Christopher O'Mahony, said a strong team had been assembled from "far and wide" to ring bells in a commemoration leading up to and including Anzac Day.
"We will start in Wagga Wagga on Saturday, April 22, ringing a commemorative 'peal' (three hours of continuous bellringing) at Saint John's Anglican Church," he said.
READ MORE:
"We then move to Albury for a similar event on Sunday at St Matthew's. Then on Monday we travel to Beechworth in northeast Victoria to ring another peal on the beautiful bells of historic Christ Church.
"After that, it's a long drive northbound back to Goulburn. On Anzac Day itself, we aim to ring a peal of 'Gallipoli Surprise Major' on the majestic bells of St Saviour's Cathedral. It's shaping up to be quite a marathon!"
The ringers come from Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra and Goulburn.
ALSO READ:
The Australia and New Zealand Association of Bell Ringers (ANZAB) boasts about 600 members. Dr O'Mahony said ANZAB was always happy to hear from newcomers interested in finding out more about this "unusual hobby."
"It's a wonderful activity," he said.
"It appeals to all ages, with a fascinating blend of music and maths, and an addictive blend of history, exercise and social fun. Following our recent ringing for Easter, Anzac Day is a particularly poignant time to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice, through ringing our church bells.
"Next month, we will be ringing our bells for another significant event - the coronation of King Charles III in England, on May 6 - a unique occasion"
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.