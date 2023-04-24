Whenever he has time, member for Hume Angus Taylor dons the helmet and gets on his bike.
That's exactly what he did on Saturday, April 22 when he took part in the Goulburn Cycle Club's 40km Mountain Ash Handicap race.
The politician finished in third place and said it was amazing to watch young star Elsie Apps, who finished a second behind her mother Shannon, in action.
READ ALSO:
"Elsie is determined, strong and has huge potential," Taylor said.
"It's really exciting to see her improving so much in the last year or so.
"I was basically Elsie's domestique and tried to help her beat Shannon, but just fell short.
"If we had another 100m, we might have succeeded."
Being a politician can involve a lot of pressure and stress and Taylor said cycling was a way for him to think about things other than work.
"It's an opportunity for me to put aside everything else I do and just focus on racing, working with other people and having a lot of fun," he said.
The course involved the steady climb up and over Mountain Ash, a fast descent to Springponds Creek followed by the undulations to the turnaround just before Jerrara Road.
From the turn, it was a long climb back to Mountain Ash and a fast descent to the Gundary Plain and the finish line back at Barratts Lane.
Shannon rode strongly up the climb to crest Mountain Ash, held an advantage on the descent and took out the honours despite a fast finish from Elsie, Taylor and Nadine Moroney.
Joining the locals this week included the Kent brothers from Albury Wodonga, Southern Highlands riders Nicholas Bray, Angus Tye, Kevin O'Meley and Richard Vollebreght and Northern Sydney rider Ross Hodgson.
There is no local road racing next week as the club hosts the Two Day Junior Tour on Cullerin Road at Gunning.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.