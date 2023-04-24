Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn Cycle Club's Shannon Apps takes out 40km Mountain Ash Handicap race

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated April 24 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Hume Angus Taylor loves his cycling. Picture supplied.
Member for Hume Angus Taylor loves his cycling. Picture supplied.

Whenever he has time, member for Hume Angus Taylor dons the helmet and gets on his bike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.