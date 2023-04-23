Amid making the tough decisions on health dollars, Ted Kadziela kept family, community and a sense of fun close to heart.
He could be poring over balance sheets one day, enjoying a skiff ride the next, making his famous 'fruity' wine for a special occasion or giving up time for Rotary.
Family, friends and colleagues are celebrating the rich tapestry of Mr Kadziela's life, following his passing at age seventy-one. The former Goulburn Base Hospital CEO died on April 15 at a Sydney hospital.
He gave 41 continuous years' service to public health, including 31 in Goulburn.
"He was a real gentleman and very community-minded," former Goulburn health services general manager, current hospital redevelopment project officer and friend, Kerry Hort said.
"...He was always very calm, even-keeled and gave good advice. Ted was supportive of his managers...He'd worked in health a long time, had seen a lot, knew what to do and how to achieve it."
Hard decisions were par for the course, but Ms Hort said Mr Kadziela always struck a balance between community and organisational needs.
Born in Cunnamulla, Queensland, in 1951, he was one of two sons born to Stan and Regina Kadziela who emigrated to Australia from Poland a year earlier. The family moved to Bundeena and then Carringbah, where Ted and older brother, Stanley, enjoyed a happy childhood. Amid 13 years of catholic education, including at De La Salle College, Cronulla, Ted embraced scouting, the Duke of Edinburgh awards and sailing.
Son, Daniel, said his father had considerable success in skiff competitions where he met future wife, Christine, in 1969. They married in Miranda in 1974.
Following accountancy studies, Mr Kadziela worked for Coopers Lybrand but was convinced by his future father-in-law, a Health commissioner, to steer towards public health administration.
In 1972, he became a health manager trainee at Balmain Hospital. Three years later he landed his first CEO role at Sydney Homeopathic Hospital in Glebe. In 1979 he took up the chief executive role at Forbes Hospital.
In 1982, with a one-year-old son in tow, Ted and Christine headed to Goulburn. Mr Kadziela had been appointed Goulburn Base Hospital and Community Health CEO.
"Dad was very clever. He had really solid support, was sharp, very good with numbers and got on with people. It was a quick rise through the ranks," Daniel said.
He held the role until 1990 when he was appointed deputy CEO of a restructured and expanded health service, incorporating Kenmore Hospital and other facilities. In 1993, Mr Kadziela became business and finance manager in the newly formed Southern Area Health Service.
Despite a busy work life, family came first. By 1985, Ted and Christine had three toddlers, Dan, Michael and Rachel.
"Mum and Dad sacrificed a lot to give us the best possible education and opportunities over the years," Dan said.
"He came to watch us play sport and when we were all into dancing, ferried us up and down the highway."
At home, he tended to his rose garden and continued his love of wine making, acquired at Forbes from a vineyard owner and friend. The garden's apricot, peach and apple trees offered rich pickings for a "good drop." His children have a distinct memory of apricot wine exploding all over the laundry floor.
In more successful ventures, Mr Kadziela handcrafted port for each of his children's birth years.
Community was also key. He was Goulburn Meals on Wheels president from 1982 until 2018. The service operated from the hospital but Mr Kadziela managed its accounts voluntarily.
In 1990, he joined Goulburn Argyle Rotary Club. He was president from 1997-98 and 2004-05, a former treasurer and assistant treasurer and an international director (1991). In 2005, Mr Kadziela was awarded the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship and in 2019, the Bob McMahon achievement award. He remained a Rotary member when Goulburn's three clubs amalgamated in 2020.
Former president and good friend, Dick Kearins, said Mr Kadziela made a major contribution.
"Ted was always very capable in helping us with the administration of funds and guiding us well in our responsibilities as a charitable group," he said.
"Outside of that, he was a champion bloke. He was always present, willing, happy and a great mentor...Ted will be very much missed. That happy smile will be gone forever."
Mr Kadziela retired as the Area Health Service's divisional business manager in 2013. He took up golf, enjoyed caravanning and travel with Christine, more visits to the family and re-embraced his catholic faith.
Daniel said his father instilled a high work ethic but was a down to earth family man who loved a good drop on special occasions.
Asked how he'd remember his father, son Michael said: "A beer, a barbecue and a good yarn."
The brothers said they just might crack open one of those precious ports on Friday in memory of their father.
Mr Kadziela is also survived by his older brother, Stanley, and four grandchildren.
His funeral Mass will be held at 10am, Friday, April 21 at Sts Peter and Paul's Old Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. A private cremation will follow.
