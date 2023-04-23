Born in Cunnamulla, Queensland, in 1951, he was one of two sons born to Stan and Regina Kadziela who emigrated to Australia from Poland a year earlier. The family moved to Bundeena and then Carringbah, where Ted and older brother, Stanley, enjoyed a happy childhood. Amid 13 years of catholic education, including at De La Salle College, Cronulla, Ted embraced scouting, the Duke of Edinburgh awards and sailing.