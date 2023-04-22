Goulburn Post
Goulburn Bears beat Moss Vale Magic in round five of Waratah League Youth Men 2

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated April 23 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 8:00am
The Goulburn Bears were back on the winners list, following their 91-71 victory over the Moss Vale Magic at the Goulburn Basketball Stadium on Saturday, April 22, but coach Eddie Teague said he wanted to see more.

