The Goulburn Bears were back on the winners list, following their 91-71 victory over the Moss Vale Magic at the Goulburn Basketball Stadium on Saturday, April 22, but coach Eddie Teague said he wanted to see more.
"Even though we lost to table topping Sutherland last week, a team that hadn't been beaten for a couple of years, we played better in that game than we did today," he said, following the Waratah League Youth Men 2 round five triumph.
"However, a win's a win."
Although the Bears had a better start compared to last year, Teague said the performances so far didn't reach his expectations.
"I have high expectations of the players and I let them know in training.
"They haven't met a lot of it and probably their own expectations too.
"They've played a lot of basketball, so they know what they need to do to beat the top teams.
"When they don't play like that, regardless of the result, we need to do better."
The Bears started well and were in front at half time, but once the lead reached 20 points midway through the third quarter, the away side was able to keep it at a similar margin for the remainder of the match.
"I wasn't happy with the way we let the Magic stay in the contest," Teague said.
"There were stages where we didn't take care of the ball like we did at the beginning of the game."
A big positive out of the match was the fact a few of the junior players were able to get important match experience.
Next up for the Bears are the Inner West Bulls White at the Ryde X Basketball Stadium from 1pm on Saturday, April 29, before a match against Springwood at home, one Teague described as vital.
"They'll be a team we have to beat if we want to get into the four," he said.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
