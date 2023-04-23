Goulburn Post
Southern Tablelands Football Association competitions underway again

By Lindsay Cosgrove
April 24 2023 - 8:00am
The Southern Tablelands Football Association season begins again. Picture supplied.
The Southern Tablelands Football Association season begins again. Picture supplied.

Cookbundoon will be a hive of activity on Saturday, April 29 when players roll up for the start of the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) 2023 soccer competition.

