Cookbundoon will be a hive of activity on Saturday, April 29 when players roll up for the start of the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) 2023 soccer competition.
In all, 46 games will be played on the day starting from 9am, with the non-competitive u6s through to the u12 girls.
Also at 9am will be the u14 girls competition which sees last year's grand final runners up Stags Pink playing new team Goulburn SFC Foxes in what should be an interesting game.
A new competition this year kicks off at 11am with the Youth Reserve grade competition.
This competition is open to u16 players and older and is designed to fill the gap for the youth players and first grade competition.
This competition will see u16 players and All Age men who can no longer play first grade come together in what should be an even competition.
To conclude the day, the All Age Women and Men take to the field at 1pm and 3pm for their first round games.
Following the start to the season, the Football NSW Regional Roadshow rolls into town on Tuesday, May 2.
There will be a players clinic for girls and boys aged 10 to 14 from 4.15pm to 5.30pm with skills and small-sided games.
Anyone attending needs to register with FNSW and links are available on the STFA Facebook page.
There will then be a coaches workshop from 6pm to 7.30pm with FNSW Staff and to close out the Roadshow, there will be a meeting with the clubs again with FNSW Staff from 7.30pm to 9pm.
