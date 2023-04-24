Big Shadow has taken out the prestigious Tom and Angela Hewitt Memorial race at Goulburn Paceway on Sunday, April 23 ahead of locally trained That's Art in dominant fashion.
After gaining the lead at the start of race eight, driver Robert Morris said he had a good feeling he wouldn't be overtaken.
"You can never be too confident, but once he got to the front, I was hoping he'd run a cheeky race," he said.
Morris said he was delighted with the performance on what he described as a "beautiful track".
"A lot of the Hewitt boys are good friends of mine," he said.
"They're great harness racing people and are synonymous with the sport, so it's an honour to win the race."
The annual race honours the memory of Thomas and Angela Hewitt and recognises their role in cementing the sport in Crookwell and the Goulburn region.
The Walla Walla Stakes, like race eight, had a total prize pool of $14,790 and was taken out by the second favourite in Double Act.
Just like Morris, driver David Morris said he thought he would win after getting off to a great start.
"The race was run a little differently to what I thought would happen," David said.
"Once he got to the front, there was no pressure early, so I knew we were on.
"There was a bit of speed through the middle section and my horse handled it really well.
"He won with the ear plugs still in and hit the line superbly."
David loved the track at Goulburn and said it was a shame there were only 10 races at the paceway.
"I've always enjoyed the track here and it's a bit of a shame they don't have more meetings on here," he said.
"I wouldn't have any hesitation coming down the highway every week and racing here."
The next Hewitt Memorial race day will be on April 21, 2024.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
