Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn Paceway hosts prestigious Tom and Angela Hewitt Memorial race

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated April 24 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Driver of Big Shadow, Robert Morris, being interviewed after winning the Tom and Angela Hewitt Memorial race. Pictures by Burney Wong.
Driver of Big Shadow, Robert Morris, being interviewed after winning the Tom and Angela Hewitt Memorial race. Pictures by Burney Wong.

Big Shadow has taken out the prestigious Tom and Angela Hewitt Memorial race at Goulburn Paceway on Sunday, April 23 ahead of locally trained That's Art in dominant fashion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.