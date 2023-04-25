Australians dominated the New Zealanders in a weekend full of fun when they took part in the annual Anzac Tag20 Cup at Goodhew Park on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23.
The cup was inspired by the camaraderie of the Anzac heroes who fought for our countries and was a friendly competitive sport between two spirited nations.
Australia won the 13s open gender, 15s boys, 15/17s youth girls and open women's competitions while New Zealand won the open men's category perfect conditions.
Anzac Cup co-organiser Jody Te Ora said it was always great to hold the event in Goulburn.
"We've been here for the last few years and it's great because we wanted to a more central location," he said.
"We approached Goulburn Mulwaree Council and it was really keen to have us."
Te Ora said there was a bit riding for the players.
"We have an Oceanian tournament at the end of every year in Victoria and we select the Australian and New Zealand teams to compete in the Anzac Cup," he said.
"From here, we choose Australian national teams every second year to take on New Zealand on their home turf."
Tag20 is an innovative sport made for social collaboration, health, wellbeing, fitness and enjoyable competition.
The skills performed are similar to those from codes including touch football, rugby league and rugby union.
The major difference is that the tag replaces the impact of a tackle.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
