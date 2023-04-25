Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Goodhew Park hosts annual Anzac Tag20 Cup

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 11:00am
Australians dominated the New Zealanders in a weekend full of fun when they took part in the annual Anzac Tag20 Cup at Goodhew Park on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23.

