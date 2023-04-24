Here are 17 local events to fill your calendar in Goulburn

Hear Kim E Anderson speak about her latest book inspired by the real-life events of the 1943 Archibald Controversy. A portrait. A scandal. Two lives changed forever. When William Dobell paints a portrait of lover and fellow artist Joshua Smith he is awarded Australia's most prestigious art prize. However, Dobell's celebration is cut short after a protest is lodged by his competitors, who claim the painting is a caricature. Both artist and sitter soon find themselves in the glare of the spotlight when a court case to determine the matter turns into a public spectacle. Bill and Joshua's relationship is put under pressure and at risk of being exposed as they are caught in a world where they must choose between love and art; between acceptance and exile. Drinks and nibbles will be provided. Kim E Anderson grew up in Sydney and has worked for a variety of book publishers and media organisations. She set up a new media division for HarperCollins in New York before returning to Australia where she joined PBL Online to set-up Australia's number one online portal ninemsn.com.au. She joined the Nine Television Network followed by Southern Star Entertainment. In 2009 she founded a social media site for readers based in New York. An avid reader, she now lives in Sydney and is also a non-executive director of a number of ASX listed companies and a director of the Sax Institute. It's on Friday, April 28 from 5.30pm to 7pm at Goulburn Mulwaree Library. Phone 4823 4435.