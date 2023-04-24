Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Check out this list of 17 local events on in Goulburn this week

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated April 24 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Here are 17 local events to fill your calendar in Goulburn
Here are 17 local events to fill your calendar in Goulburn

Anzac Day in Goulburn

Commemorations return

Goulburn's Anzac Day commemorations are back in 2023 with both the dawn and mid-morning services in Belmore Park. The march along Auburn Street will have about 60 veterans from the various campaigns participating. There will be services run throughout the Goulburn Mulwaree region to ensure that all members of the community will be able to take part in the commemorations. The Goulburn Anzac Day memorial starts at 5.30am on Tuesday, April 25 in Belmore Park on Auburn Street in Goulburn. Phone the Goulburn RSL sub-branch on 4821 6293.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.