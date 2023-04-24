Here are 17 local events to fill your calendar in Goulburn

Goulburn's Anzac Day commemorations are back in 2023 with both the dawn and mid-morning services in Belmore Park. The march along Auburn Street will have about 60 veterans from the various campaigns participating. There will be services run throughout the Goulburn Mulwaree region to ensure that all members of the community will be able to take part in the commemorations. The Goulburn Anzac Day memorial starts at 5.30am on Tuesday, April 25 in Belmore Park on Auburn Street in Goulburn. Phone the Goulburn RSL sub-branch on 4821 6293.
A joint exhibition of digital art by Gallery on Track Members Ilona Abou-Zolof and Christina Brunton. Ms Abou-Zolof describes art as her "sanity". For this exhibition she came up with the idea to paint portraits in the Art Deco style together with Ms Brunton. The Art Deco style originated in Paris but has influenced architecture and culture as a whole. Art Deco works are symmetrical, geometric, streamlined, often simple, and pleasing to the eye. It's at the Gallery on Track until Sunday, April 30 from 10am to 4pm. Phone 4822 7889.
READ MORE:
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, April 28 at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465 or email goulburngrc@bigpond.com.
You are welcome to join in the lovely local ceremony celebrating the lives and remembering the sacrifice of those who served at 10am at the War Memorial in the Bungonia Crown Reserve Parkland on King Street. An important part of the ceremony is the placing of flowers or sprigs of rosemary on the memorial in memory of relatives. Bring flowers to add to the memorial if possible. Children are welcome and bring chairs if you need them. Afterwards there will be a cuppa in the Bungonia Hall, all comers please bring a plate if possible. The Bungonia Anzac Day memorial starts at 10am at the Bungonia Village Park on King Street, Bungonia. Phone Anne Wiggan 4844 4228.
Make an appointment for our digital mentoring sessions and bring along your device to ask any questions you may have. Our NBN consultant provides one-on-one mentoring in a wide variety of technology and devices. Learn to send photos, set up email, download apps, and much more. Free 30 minute appointments will be available between 10.30am and 5pm on the fourth Thursday of each month. It's being held on Thursday, April 27 at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Phone 4823 4435.
Everyone is welcome to the official opening of the new playground at Tony Onions Park in Marulan on Thursday, April 27. The opening will commence at 2pm with a plaque unveiling and speeches. This play space caters for everyone young and old families and carers, and people with a disability. This project is funded by the State Government's everyone can play grant in association with Goulburn Mulwaree Council. It's being held on Thursday, April 27 at Tony Onions Memorial Park on George Street, Marulan from 2pm to 3.30pm. Phone Shae Aliffi 4823 4548.
Hear Kim E Anderson speak about her latest book inspired by the real-life events of the 1943 Archibald Controversy. A portrait. A scandal. Two lives changed forever. When William Dobell paints a portrait of lover and fellow artist Joshua Smith he is awarded Australia's most prestigious art prize. However, Dobell's celebration is cut short after a protest is lodged by his competitors, who claim the painting is a caricature. Both artist and sitter soon find themselves in the glare of the spotlight when a court case to determine the matter turns into a public spectacle. Bill and Joshua's relationship is put under pressure and at risk of being exposed as they are caught in a world where they must choose between love and art; between acceptance and exile. Drinks and nibbles will be provided. Kim E Anderson grew up in Sydney and has worked for a variety of book publishers and media organisations. She set up a new media division for HarperCollins in New York before returning to Australia where she joined PBL Online to set-up Australia's number one online portal ninemsn.com.au. She joined the Nine Television Network followed by Southern Star Entertainment. In 2009 she founded a social media site for readers based in New York. An avid reader, she now lives in Sydney and is also a non-executive director of a number of ASX listed companies and a director of the Sax Institute. It's on Friday, April 28 from 5.30pm to 7pm at Goulburn Mulwaree Library. Phone 4823 4435.
A Canberra band with a distinctive style that plays songs with spunk. They mix rock, new wave, blues and comedy to create a unique genre. They're appearing at the Goulburn Club on Market Street on Friday, April 28 from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Free entry from 7pm. Phone 4821 2043.
Goulburn parkrun
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, April 29. Visit the website for more information.
Flamenco for Everybody is a new show that shares a narrative of resilience with regional communities who have faced the adverse effects of Covid-19. Through harsh drought and bushfires, unemployment and isolation, it is the very spirit of music and dance that uplifts and heals. Organically grown during imposed lockdowns, Annalouise Paul was determined to dance. She found an outdoor community veranda and local wharf to practice on for the entire year. The connection with locals was strong. She met walkers, boaties, dogs and children and one little boy on a scooter who asked: "Are you making a show? For everybody?" And a few months later a show was born. Flamenco for Everybody is an exhilarating live performance of flamenco and contemporary dance, languid guitar, Spanish poetry and high-energy percussion seamlessly woven into compelling storytelling. You'll hear about social, historical and cultural events that have shaped Flamenco over time from the living traditions of Andalusia; the Roma, Sephardi, Arabic and African cultures. Flamenco for Everybody is a community response to shared adversity that is highly uplifting and foot-tapping fun. By the end, audiences are invited to learn some rhythms and get up to dance. It's on Saturday, April 29 from 7.30pm to 9.15pm at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street. Phone 4823 4999.
Bungonia Country Markets
The Bungonia Country Markets have plants and flowers, books, treasures of craft, country cooking, and Devonshire and morning teas. There is disabled access to the hall and toilets. The markets will be at the Bungonia Community Hall on King Street, Bungonia on Saturday, April 29 from 9am. Phone 0429 602 597.
The 2023 Goulburn Workers Junior Two Day Tour is a road race for groups aged eight to 17 years. The race takes place between Breadalbane and Gunning along Cullerin Road and is divided into four stages over two days. Day one starts in Gunning on Saturday, April 29 at 10am. All age groups will ride a 5.4km round trip. Stage two is a road race starting at 12:15pm with staggered start times across the age groups with varying distances from 5.4km to 67km. Day two also starts at Gunning on Sunday, April 30 at 9am for time trials across distances from 3km to 13km. Stage four is a road race starting at 11:45am again with staggered start times and varying distances from 7km to 45km for the different age groups. It's on Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 3.30pm at Cullerin Road, Breadalbane. Phone 0408 482 828.
The Goulburn and District Art Society has a membership of dedicated artists whose aim is to foster art in the Goulburn and its surrounds. It does this through regular painting days, workshops and exhibitions to encourage artists and to draw the attention of the general public. Chan Dissanayake is one of Australia's leading watercolour artists living in Canberra. His mastery in watercolour is manifested by the vast varying subject matter that he tackles from rural landscapes, urban cityscapes to coastal seascapes. Entry cost is $112 for Goulburn and District Art Society members or $142 for non-members. It's at the Goulburn and District Art Society on Saturday, April 29 from 10am to 4pm. Phone 0415 531 992.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice to join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen with song sheets available. People can lead and introduce new songs or tunes. It's on Sunday, April 30 at Market Street, Goulburn from 1pm to 5pm. Phone 0407 240 635.
The Frank and Edna Day Carnival of Cups race day is the principal meeting of the season in Goulburn. The fixture hosts the best available horses in NSW and provides harness fans and families an outstanding afternoon of entertainment. The club's signature race is the Goulburn Soldiers Club sponsored Frank and Edna Day Goulburn Cup. The $30,000 Group Three race is contested over the 2240m distance and the honour role lists many of Australia's very best pacers. The racing is the big draw card however, the Carnival of Cups race day also brings many side attractions with entertainment for the whole family. This year the club is getting behind the Challenge Foundation Goulburn, which is a critical service that provides accommodation for people with disabilities, and school bus transport for children with disabilities. It's on Sunday, April 30 from 11am to 5pm at Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 0458 013 399.
Held on the last Sunday of every month on Montague Street between the Goulburn Courthouse and Belmore Park. Bring the whole family to enjoy the classic cars on display, play in the park, and support local cafes and businesses. This is a free event held rain, hail or shine. No judging, just a morning to get outdoors and enjoy the cars. The cars will be on display at the Goulburn Courthouse on Montague Street on Sunday, April 30 from 10am to 11.30am. Email missveedub@hotmail.com.
Goulburn Race Club races 20 times throughout the year. Each day features full TAB, bar and canteen facilities, as well as onsite bookmakers. The race program consists of seven to eight races. Keep an eye on the club's social media pages for confirmation of start times. Goulburn Race Club provides the perfect atmosphere to watch the best thoroughbred racing in country NSW. It's on Sunday, April 30 from 12pm to 5pm at Racecourse Drive, Goulburn. Phone 4822 2222.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.