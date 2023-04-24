Goulburn Post
Goulburn man arrested in WA following alleged assaults on women

Updated April 24 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:56pm
NCH - NEWS - Generic Police, Police car, NSW Police, Newcastle Police, Police tape, Crime. Photo by Marina Neil - 9th September 2015.
NSW detectives will apply to extradite a Goulburn man from Western Australia after he was arrested by WA Police Force officers following an investigation into two alleged physical assaults and a sexual assault in Goulburn earlier this month.

