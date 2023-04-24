Goulburn man arrested in WA following alleged assaults on women

NSW detectives will apply to extradite a Goulburn man from Western Australia after he was arrested by WA Police Force officers following an investigation into two alleged physical assaults and a sexual assault in Goulburn earlier this month.
Last week, detectives from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad, assisted by The Hume Police District, established Strike Force Noobillia to investigate the physical and sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman.
About 11pm on Friday 14 April 2023, the woman was walking north along Bourke Street, Goulburn, when she was approached by an unknown man.
After walking a short distance towards the intersection of Addison and Bourke Streets, the man grabbed the woman and threw her to the ground, before she was punched several times to the face and she lost consciousness and is it believed she was sexually assaulted.
The woman regained consciousness and ran to a nearby home. She flagged down a passing motorist for assistance, who took her to Goulburn Police Station to make a report.
The woman suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
As part of investigations, strike force detectives began inquiries into a further alleged physical assault which occurred on nearby Blackshaw Road the week prior.
About 10.30pm on Wednesday 5 April 2023, an 18-year-old woman was walking along Blackshaw Road when she was approached and punched in the face by a man, not known to her.
She fell to the ground where the man continued to assault her, however she managed to break free and ran towards Park Road and was later taken to hospital for treatment after suffering facial injuries.
Following extensive inquiries, strike force detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Bradley Street, Goulburn, about 8am yesterday (Sunday, April 23).
During the search, officers seized a number of items for forensic examination.
After further extensive inquiries, officers from Western Australia Police Force's Rapid Apprehension Squad arrested a 41-year-old man at a hotel in Fremantle about 10.30pm on Sunday night.
He was taken to the Perth Watch House, where he remains pending his first court appearance.
Sex Crimes Squad detectives will travel to WA in the coming days to apply for the man's extradition to NSW.
Investigations under Strike Force Noobillia are ongoing, anyone who has any information which may assist detectives is urged to contact police.
