Determination to keep her kids remembering the importance of Anzac Day has resulted in a handmade tribute to those who have fallen.
Cathy Stanberg wanted a way to help her kids and others to continue remembering the fallen despite kids under 12 no longer being able to march for Anzac day.
"My kids used to get really excited to get dressed up and march as a way to remember my grandfather and the millions who have served us" Ms Stanberg said.
Ms Stanberg said she has made the display using masonite.
She started making the display three years ago and wants to continue the tradition as a way to remember and reflect as well as an excuse to spend time with her family.
"It's a good way for us as a family to spend more than two minutes thinking about the sacrifice and thinking about grand pop. It was a couple of days of doing that which I really enjoyed."
The display is located on her property located on Yarra School Road on the highway before the division towards Canberra and Yass.
The process of erecting the display itself took the family a little over two days.
The display will be taken down on Wednesday evening, but Ms Stanberg said she was looking forward to keeping the tradition going every year.
"My plan is to get more organised and make more poppies throughout the year, I'd like to eventually have the whole paddock covered in poppies."
