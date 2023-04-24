Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Anzac Day tribute on display at Goulburn property

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated April 24 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Poppies on display in front of Goulburn property. Image by The Goulburn Post.
Poppies on display in front of Goulburn property. Image by The Goulburn Post.

Determination to keep her kids remembering the importance of Anzac Day has resulted in a handmade tribute to those who have fallen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.