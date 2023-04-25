A picture perfect day greeted thousands of people to watch the Anzac Day march down Auburn Street today.
About 3000 residents lined the street to watch veterans and school kids march down the city centre.
A police bike escort signalled the start of the march, which was headed up by Vietnam veterans, following behind were veterans and their families, cadets and school groups from the district.
The march came to a halt at the Belmore Park cenotaph where the masses gathered for the service, which included wreath layings by The Goulburn Vietnam Vets association, Goulburn Legacy, the Royal Fire Service and The Goulburn Youth Council.
Following the laying of the wreaths, former Goulburn woman and cadet, Captain Holly Witherspoon addressed the crowd with a speech about her great grandfather's experiences in World War II.
"While he would never meet me, it is his courage he showed in the war that trajected my own career in the Defence Forces," Ms Witherspoon said.
After her address, Ms Witherspoon was thanked personally by Goulburn Mayor Peter Walker.
A prayer was then read out by Reverend Paul Davey.
The service concluded with the playing of The Last Post before a minute of silence, then Reveille and the National Anthems of Australia and New Zealand.
