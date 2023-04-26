A family friend's dying wish was to see Breea Waters play for Australia
The Gunning soccer prodigy was named to don the green and gold for the Coast Bianca Futsal Cup in Spain, but it could be Vanessa McKay's last living acts that help her get there.
Shortly after being selected to represent Australia in the tournament, Waters and her family lost everything in the waist-high waters that engulfed Gunning.
The family home, their cars and most of their possessions were completely destroyed.
Breea said that the flood nearly cost her ticket to Spain.
"We didn't have a car to get me to training sessions in the off season so I wasn't really feeling the motivation to go to any tournaments," Breea said
In the midst of the devastation, Breea's Mum, Karen, reached out to long-time friend Vanessa, who had recently been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.
"I called her to tell her the good news, hoping it would cheer us both up," Karen said.
Knowing what the family had lost, Vanessa made it her mission to raise as much money as needed to ensure the 17-year-old would make it to the world stage.
"I don't like attention but Ness told me I have to do it, I have to go for it," Breea said.
"She used to take me to training sessions growing up."
Vanessa had taken steps to arrange a fundraiser in support of the young star, before losing her battle to cancer.
"She organised the fundraiser before she passed away," Breea said.
Even in her final days, Vanessa would call to ensure arrangements were being made for Breea to play in the Australian colours.
"She called me almost every day to make sure we had accepted the position," Karen said.
Vanessa set up an event, hoping to bring together the community to raise the funds needed for flights and accommodation.
It has been dubbed the 'Aussie flanno and snag night' and will go ahead at the Gunning Shire Hall from 6pm on Saturday, April 29.
Karen said Vanessa had been "a real trooper" and was the first to pick up the phone and make arrangements to put the event on, but sadly won't get to see it through.
"We unfortunately lost Vanessa to the illness in February this year ... I'm still devastated she's not around," she said.
Karen said they were grateful for the support they've received since the flood and Vanessa's passing, but it was a challenge to accept help from the community.
"We are typically givers, not necessarily takers. We are not used to accepting help from others," she said.
Despite their reservations about the charitable donations, the event is going ahead to see Vanessa's efforts fulfilled.
Tickets are $10 and there will be live entertainment from local performer Mackenzie Pearce.
There will also be a cash barbecue with snags, lamb and gravy rolls and cold drinks available.
"We're catering for it all ourselves, there will be a grazing station and people are more than welcome to bring their own alcohol."
"The night will pretty much be dedicated to Ness," Breea said.
Tickets can be purchased either through Bailey's Garage in Gunning or Elders in Goulburn.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.