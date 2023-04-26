Osborn House has been named as one of the best luxury hotels in the world, in an American travel magazine's must-stay-list.
Travel and Leisure magazine released its global "It List" at the beginning of this month, with the top 100 "best new hotels".
The hotels featured were based in many corners of the United States, the Caribbean, north and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.
They were listed in no particular order.
Osborn House general manager Adrian Levy said the team was "ecstatic, delighted, [and] over the moon!" when they found out.
"Osborn House exists to provide a unique and memorable experience our guests will treasure for a lifetime, and want to return to over and over again," he said.
"Being named in the top 100 hotels in 2023 by Travel and Leisure indicates we are on the right track - especially so early on in our story."
The hotel opened in March 2022, and Mr Levy said this accolade was the perfect opportunity to shine a spotlight on the region.
"It's also such an incredible opportunity to put the beautiful town of Bundanoon on the map," he said.
"Bundanoon and the Southern Highlands are home to some of Australia's most beautiful parks, gardens, wineries, restaurants and national parks - we hope this recognition encourages more travellers to explore this beautiful town we call home."
He said bookings and enquiries have increased since the list was released.
The entry on the Travel and Leisure website mentioned what the luxury hotel, and the Highlands could offer people.
"Though Australia's Southern Highlands have long been a country escape for Sydney's elite, this residential-style hotel offers a new entry point to the region," the entry on the travel website said.
"An 1892 mansion contains 15 rooms, while seven black-timber cabins are tucked into the surrounding woods.
"The interiors, by Linda Boronkay, former design director for Soho House Hotels, feature works by artists-in-residence, beginning with Byron Bay painter Jai Vasicek."
The entry continued to say the hotel had indoor pool, spa and two restaurants, and was the perfect "base" for people who wanted to visit Morton National Park and Fitzroy Falls.
It also mentioned the hotel's fire feasts with "slow-roasts Wagyu tomahawk steaks and organic chickens", that are a popular attraction on Sundays.
The Ace Hotel, which is located in Sydney's Surry Hills, was the only other Australian hotel which made the list.
Read the It List via travelandleisure.com, and learn more about Osborn House through osbornhouse.com.au.
