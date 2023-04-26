Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Subscriber
Our Places

Osborn House named in world's best 100 hotels list by American magazine Travel and Leisure

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated April 26 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Osborn House has been named in Travel and Leisure's "It List" of the top 100 hotels in the world. Picture by Alan Jensen.
Osborn House has been named in Travel and Leisure's "It List" of the top 100 hotels in the world. Picture by Alan Jensen.

Osborn House has been named as one of the best luxury hotels in the world, in an American travel magazine's must-stay-list.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.