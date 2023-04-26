Goulburn Post
Man extradited from WA to face charges over Goulburn assaults

Updated April 27 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 7:48am
A 41-year-old Goulburn man was arrested in a Freemantle hotel, but has been extradited to NSW by Sex Crimes detectives on April 26. Picture NSW Police.
NSW detectives have extradited a man from Western Australia and charged him with alleged aggravated robbery and sexual offences, following an investigation into incidents in Goulburn earlier this month.

