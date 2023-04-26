Man extradited from WA to face charges over Goulburn assaults

NSW detectives have extradited a man from Western Australia and charged him with alleged aggravated robbery and sexual offences, following an investigation into incidents in Goulburn earlier this month.
Detectives from the State Crime Command's Sex Crimes Squad, assisted by The Hume Police District, established Strike Force Noobillia to investigate reports of a physical and sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman.
Police will allege in court the woman was walking north along Bourke Street, Goulburn, when she was approached by an unknown man about 11pm on Friday, April 14.
When at the intersection of Addison and Bourke streets, the man allegedly grabbed the woman and punched her several times to the face, before she lost consciousness.
The woman regained consciousness and flagged down a passing motorist for assistance, who took her to Goulburn Police Station to make a report.
The woman suffered facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
As part of investigations, strike force detectives began inquiries into a further alleged physical assault which occurred on nearby Blackshaw Road the week prior.
It will be further alleged that an 18-year-old woman was walking along Blackshaw Road when she was approached and punched in the face by a man, not known to her, about 10.30pm on Wednesday, April 5.
She managed to break free and ran towards Park Road; she was later taken to hospital for treatment for facial injuries.
After extensive inquiries, officers from Western Australia Police Force's Rapid Apprehension Squad arrested a 41-year-old man at a hotel in Fremantle about 10.30pm AEST on Sunday, April 23 and he was taken to the Perth Watch House.
Sex Crimes Squad detectives travelled to WA, where they applied for, and were granted, the man's extradition to NSW.
He was escorted by detectives on a flight to Sydney, where they arrived about 6.45pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 26.
He was then taken to Mascot Police Station and charged with eight offences, including:
He was refused bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court today (Thursday 27 April 2023).
Investigations under Strike Force Noobillia are ongoing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.