The Dirty Reds were able to christen their home season with two very good wins, and a loss that came within a smidgen of being a draw.
There was a massive improvement from last week's 15-8 win against Royals to this week's 52-3 win against the Queanbeyan Whites, and not just in the scoreline.
Whereas last week's performance, although gutsy and tenacious, was largely ad hoc and unstructured, this week the structures and patterns were consistent and reliable.
READ ALSO:
Queanbeyan, who've lost 10 out of the last 12 games against Goulburn in this grade, could do nothing to break through Goulburn's impenetrable defence, but far from being dour, the match showcased plenty of attacking brilliance.
Jackson Reardon notched up two tries in the first half and set up a third with a neat inside flick near the line to Jacob Kara.
Michael Cooke marked his second ever first grade try with a very showy swan dive (that should have earned him a club fine), Taniela Halafihi scored a try off the back of a great team effort that shifted the ball across the paddock and upfield from deep within their own half, and Jack Burke, Cooper Camden-Smith and Dallas Brown also scored tries.
Mikael Webber had his kicking boots on, converting 5 tries and even threw the kicking tee to Matt Spratley dead in front for his first-ever conversion with the club.
Henry Cooper earned the three best and fairest points, and shared the Players Player award with Dallas Brown.
At designated full-time, scores were level at 19 all but Queanbeyan were awarded a last-gasp penalty goal dead in front, turning the draw into a 22-19 loss.
It was a disappointing result for the Dirty Twos who once again finished strongly.
They were 12-0 down just before half-time before a Josh Condylios try reduced the gap.
A Justin Benn try in the second half gave Goulburn the lead, ten minutes later Queanbeyan grabbed the lead back, then ten minutes after that, scores were level following a Jack Burke try (earning him the rare distinction of a try in both grades).
Three tries a piece, two conversions a piece, this was a close-fought match and the Dirty Twos did amazingly well against a much larger pack that wilted in the heat. Goulburn picked up a bonus point for getting with 7 points of their opponents and continue their improvement and progress through season 2023.
Brandon Courts, the club's highest second-grade point scorer by a country mile (455 points so far with his nearest competitor on 191 points), is back on deck for this season and picked up three best and fairest in this match.
Mathew Liesi was named Players' Player.
A bit like men's first grade last week, this wasn't a pretty win, but the 26-10 victory over Bungendore Mudchicks is one they should take great pride in.
Playing the first half and much of the second half with next to no possession, they repelled attack after attack from Bungendore, chewing up a lot of juice in the process.
But when opportunities came their way, the Dirty Reds women pounced on them.
Chloe Waddell and Jordan Brooker (just on half-time) notched up first-half tries, with skipper Ash Mewburn converting both.
In the second half the teams traded try for try, first Bungendore, then a second for Chloe Waddell, then Bungendore again, then one for Livia Minikin.
Bungendore can rightly shake their heads and wonder where it went wrong.
They held a massive share of possession, barely dropping a ball, knocking on or sending out a loose pass.
They would have won against most teams, but Goulburn's determined defence, even after phase-upon-phase of energy-leaching defending, and their ability to seize opportunities as they presented, rightly earned them the four tries to two win.
Grace Cummins was named both the player's player and the three-point best and fairest player.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.