Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sgt Raymond MacKinnon says goodbye to Hume Police District after stellar 32-year career

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After more than 32 years of dedicated service Sergeant Raymond 'Tod' Mackinnon served his last day with the NSW Police Force last week. Photo by Hume Police District.
After more than 32 years of dedicated service Sergeant Raymond 'Tod' Mackinnon served his last day with the NSW Police Force last week. Photo by Hume Police District.

After more than 32 years of dedicated service Sergeant Raymond 'Tod' Mackinnon served his last day with the NSW Police Force last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.