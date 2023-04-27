The Goulburn Table Tennis Club has begun its second Teams Competition for the year.
This season sees the welcomed return of four time Goulburn Champion Chintan Trivedi, long time club stalwart Rodney Blake and top B Grader Sam Plumb.
Play will be held in two Grades with five teams in A Grade and seven in B Grade.
The A Grade Summer Competition was taken out by the 88's comprising of Mark Soley, Isaac Mavrolefterou and Dave Manning.
They defeated the Rabbitohs side of Michael Turner, Brett Luckie and Harry Mavrolefterou 6-2 in the Grand Final.
To get there, Soley's team defeated Jack Gray, James Turner and Amiel Baras 6-5 in the semis.
Rabbitohs outplayed Lachlan Bill's team of Robert McIntosh and Chising Chung 6-1 in the other semi-final.
The B Grade Summer Competition was taken out by Jet Setters (Elisa Chung, Kev Fitzgerald, and Shannan Trama).
They defeated Sharks (Peter Trama, Bob Philipson, and Pauline Trama) 6-3 in the Grand Final.
