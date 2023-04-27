There were nine new Australian citizens welcomed into the Goulburn community on Thursday, April 27.
For the presentation of certificates to each new citizen, Mayor Peter Walker was joined by Deputy Mayor Steven Ruddell.
"I am pleased to welcome new citizens from Brazil, United Kingdom, Philippines, Burundi, Nepal, Russian Federation, and Ukraine to the Goulburn Mulwaree region." Cr Walker said.
Cr Walker and Cr Ruddell hosted a morning tea for the new citizens and their friends following the ceremony.
