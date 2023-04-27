Goulburn Post
New Australian citizens welcomed at Goulburn ceremony

Updated April 28 2023 - 11:46am, first published 9:52am
There were nine new Australian citizens welcomed into the Goulburn community on Thursday, April 27.

