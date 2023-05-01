Goulburn Post
Check out this week's list of local events in Goulburn

Sally Foy
Sally Foy
Updated May 1 2023 - 10:44am, first published 10:00am
Meet other booklovers at Goulburn Book Club.
Genre Book Club

New to Goulburn?

New to Goulburn and wanting to meet people, chat with other book worms, or find great reading recommendations? Come along to Goulburn Mulwaree Library's Book Club. On the first Tuesday of each month at 5.30pm, the library runs a book club discussion revolving around a central theme or genre. Nobody reads the same book, and a new topic is discussed each month. The group then get together at 5.30pm on the following Tuesday to review the books before revealing the next topic.

