A tale of sea eagles and pole dancing, of children and childhood dreams, of religion and rock 'n roll. Most of all this is a tale of friendships that have stood the test of time - until now. Jackie, Elizabeth, Frances and Susan become besties at high school and find freedom in 'swinging' London a decade later. After that, they carve out very different lives for themselves and don't see each other as often, but always meet up once a year for the 'musketeers' dinner'. But this year is different. Past sixty; older but no wiser; the most radical member of the group is in crisis. To offer their support the musketeers take Jackie back to her country home for a weekend - to relax and let their hair down. What could possibly go wrong? What follows tests their friendship, their morals and their courage as never before. And a final twist will change their lives forever. It's on Wednesday, May 3 at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street from 7.30pm to 9.15pm. Phone 4823 4999.