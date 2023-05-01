New to Goulburn and wanting to meet people, chat with other book worms, or find great reading recommendations? Come along to Goulburn Mulwaree Library's Book Club. On the first Tuesday of each month at 5.30pm, the library runs a book club discussion revolving around a central theme or genre. Nobody reads the same book, and a new topic is discussed each month. The group then get together at 5.30pm on the following Tuesday to review the books before revealing the next topic.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, May 5 at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465 or email goulburngrc@bigpond.com.
READ MORE:
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, May 6. Visit the website for more information.
Explore the painting techniques of artist Clarice Beckett. Her soft, subtle brush strokes have created extraordinary atmospheric compositions. This workshop will explore her composition and painting techniques using big brushes and acrylics while painting on paper and canvas. Beginners are welcome and encouraged to attend. The four-week course on Mondays at the Creative Space in Goulburn costs $170. It starts on Monday, May 1 from 10am to 12.30pm. Price includes tuition, materials and afternoon tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Learn the basics of drawing a design by transferring onto lino and cutting out a plate. Produce fabulous prints using multi-blocks and jigsaw techniques. Create a coloured lino print. Also learn about mono printing using a wide range of options for the completion of a dynamic print. Explore variations in inks and papers. Cost for the five-week course on Thursdays is $250 at the Creative Space in Goulburn. It starts on Thursday, May 4 from 1pm to 4pm. Cost includes all tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Use commercial and natural dyes on cotton and calico and apply printing techniques including lino blocks over dyed fabric and construct your chosen project. Designs can be simple and minimalistic or complex and dynamic. Cost for the four-week course on Mondays at the Creative Space in Goulburn is $180. It starts on Monday, May 1 from 1.30pm to 4pm. Price includes tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Learn techniques from the masters. Be inspired by impressionism and broken colour painting. Key elements of this style are small, visible brush strokes and the depiction of natural light. Explore these techniques through key works by Monet, Cassatt, Van Gogh and Seurat. All work is done using acrylic on canvas. Cost for the five-week course on Tuesdays at the Creative Space in Goulburn is $200. It starts on Tuesday, May 2 from 9.30am to 12pm. Price includes tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Learn to render light and shade on single objects. Be introduced to pencil, crayon and charcoal as your confidence develops. Class covers traditional and contemporary techniques. Learn how to create dynamic compositions. Cost for the five week course on Tuesdays at the Creative Space in Goulburn is $200. It starts on Tuesday, Macy 2 from 1pm to 3.30pm. Price includes tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
A tale of sea eagles and pole dancing, of children and childhood dreams, of religion and rock 'n roll. Most of all this is a tale of friendships that have stood the test of time - until now. Jackie, Elizabeth, Frances and Susan become besties at high school and find freedom in 'swinging' London a decade later. After that, they carve out very different lives for themselves and don't see each other as often, but always meet up once a year for the 'musketeers' dinner'. But this year is different. Past sixty; older but no wiser; the most radical member of the group is in crisis. To offer their support the musketeers take Jackie back to her country home for a weekend - to relax and let their hair down. What could possibly go wrong? What follows tests their friendship, their morals and their courage as never before. And a final twist will change their lives forever. It's on Wednesday, May 3 at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street from 7.30pm to 9.15pm. Phone 4823 4999.
Star Wars Day is an informal commemorative day observed annually on May 4 to celebrate all things Star Wars. This year the library will welcome the Southern Tablelands Robot Workshop and the 501st Legion, who will take over the library with roving robots and characters from across the galaxy. Grab your costumes and participate in Lego challenges, star wars themed craft and more. Suitable for children aged eight and over. Parents are required to stay. There will be characters in costume in attendance. It's on Thursday, May 4 at the Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street, Goulburn from 3.45pm to 5.15pm. Phone 4823 4435.
Bonnie Porter Greene is an artist and explorer from the Shoalhaven. Her paintings are an intimate depiction and exploration of her love for the landscape and personal connection and concern for the natural environment. She feels, observes and paints to navigate and understand our connection to the environment. Her work observes and records the seasonal changes and shifts in the landscape, capturing symbols that become wedged in her mind. These include the seasonal shift of native flora, charred bushland, wildflowers, flowing rivers and weird clouds. Captured recordings and memories are taken back to the studio where further exploration, experimentation and recording refines and resolves the work. The exhibition opens on Friday, May 5 at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery on Bourke Street and runs to Saturday, June 10. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 12pm to 4pm on Saturdays. Phone 4823 4494.
Zachery Bladwell is a trained actor and dancer, theatre director and educator who began performing at a young age. He quickly transitioned to performing the eponymous lead role in the Goulburn Musical Society's production of Oliver. Zac continued to dazzle Goulburn audiences as Kurt in The Sound of Music for Argyle Musical Society and Iago in Aladdin Jnr with the Goulburn Youth Musical Society. In 2020 he ventured to Sydney to train at the prestigious Brent Street where he graduated with a Diploma of Elite Performance. Zac has danced for artists including Paulini, Vanessa Amorosi and John Paul Young. He continues his development as a dynamic performer on stage with So Popera productions in Wollongong and most recently was seen in Strictly Ballroom, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Chicago. Since returning to Goulburn, Zac established Goulburn's newest theatrical production company Bladwell Productions. His vision as a young leader in contemporary regional theatre has extended throughout the community and to Trinity Catholic College where he teaches English and drama studies. He has a unique perspective as a Goulburn local and creative powerhouse. Mr Bladwell's curated window goes on display on Friday, May 5 at the Goulburn Regional Art Gallery on Bourke Street and runs to Saturday, June 10. The gallery is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 12pm to 4pm on Saturdays. Phone 4823 4494.
A showcase of bits and things that includes comedy, drama, intrigue and soap. With a strong cast of over 20 of Goulburn's brightest young talents Stop Looking At Me is a constructed showcase of an eclectic mix of short dramatic pieces. Includes monologues, scenes, sketches, excerpts. Directed by Jock McLean, Ryan Paranthoiene and Blake Selmes. The showcase will run from Thursday, May 4 to Saturday, May 5 at the Lieder Theatre on Goldsmith Street, Goulburn from 2pm to 5pm. Phone 4821 5066.
Goulburn North Public School's Family Fun and Fireworks Night is back. With new amusements rides, new stalls, raffles, auctions, awesome chocolate wheel prizes, BBQ and food stalls, entertainment, show bags, fairy floss and more. Enjoy a great evening out with the family and support a wonderful local school. Tickets can be purchased online during April. It's on Saturday, May 6 at Goulburn North Public School on Union Street from 4pm to 8pm. For tickets phone 4821 3838.
A heavily tattooed mountain of a man with a penchant for touring in tiny caravans. Andrew Swift can never be accused of being complacent. His prolific and well-deserved accolades have been accumulated since his 2017 turn as a finalist in the prestigious Toyota Star Maker competition. It's a testament to his extraordinary work ethic and prodigious talent. His latest album The Art Of Letting Go has gained him a further two nominations for Male Artist of the Year and Alt Country Album of the year at the 50th CMAA Golden Guitar Awards in 2022. Head to the Astor Hotel Motel on Auburn Street, Goulburn on Saturday, May 6 from 7pm to 11.30pm. Phone 4821 1155.
Celebrate Tallong's rich apple orchard heritage with fun attractions, craft and food stalls, special events for children, and competitions galore. There will be whipcracking, medieval battles, wood chopping, fleece to garment, bake-off, a photography competition, car show, rock climbing wall, bungee jumping, live music, puppet shows, snake and reptiles and loads more. Plenty of food will be available including toffee apples and apple pies. Park at Truckstop 31 on George Street, Marulan for a gold coin donation to the RFS and use the shuttle service that runs every 15 minutes. There will be lots of apples for sale and all proceeds go to the community to fund its skate park. It's on Sunday, May 7 at 2 Memorial Drive, Tallong from 9am to 4pm. Phone 0429 980 545.
Brett Littlefair's popular Facebook video has had over one million views. It's received an amazing international reaction. The Adelaide singer brings his brand of footstompin' toetappin' boogie to the Goulburn Club. This is a 'paper note' donation event. It's on Sunday, May 7 at the Goulburn Club on Market Street from 5pm to 8.30pm. Phone 0407 240 635.
Sample an estate-grown classic variety of cool climate wines at Yarralaw Spings Wines. These cool climate wines are produced using organic practices in a unique strawbale winery. Experience cellar door ambience and picnic grounds 30 minutes from Goulburn. The cellar door is open on the first and second Sunday of the month at Yarralaw Spings Wines 133 Muffets Road, Quialigo. Phone Danny Hansen 4844 7188.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday, May 7 at the Bungonia Community Hall. Phone 0403 068 719.
Enjoy four hours of non-stop live country music at the Goulburn Workers Club on the first Sunday of each month. Enjoy country music, old and new, popular soft rock and easy listening music. There is something for everyone and a large dance floor. It's on Sunday, May 7 at the Goulburn Workers Club on McKell Place from 11.30am to 3.30pm. Phone 0427 484 448.
Take an interactive tour and learn about the history of the bells at St Saviour's Cathedral. The splendid bell-tower, soaring windows and massive stone work are the first impressions one has of St Saviour's, with the only 12 bell and flat 6th country peal in the Southern Hemisphere. There are two tours available on Saturday, May 6 at 10.30am and 2.30pm. Phone 4821 2206.
St Saviour's community craft and garage sale market is on the first Saturday of the month at St Saviour's Cathedral Hall. There are lots of different stallholders with craft items, garden equipment, clothes, books, produce, tools, bric-a-brac, furniture, toys and plants all at low prices. Refreshments are available and everyone is welcome. It's at Bourke Street, Goulburn on Saturday, May 6 from 9am to 3pm. Phone 4821 2206.
An evening of Australian folk music that includes songs, dance, tunes, poems and more. Participation is encouraged so please bring your voice and instruments. This group meets on the first Friday of each month. Refer to the group's booklet of local dance tunes or sing along by ear. Enjoy a traditional folk ring, where each person gets to choose an item in turn, as a request or to lead. Each month has a theme, to focus interest on where songs and poems are hunted out, practised and performed, reflecting a different aspect of their heritage. It's at the Goulburn Club on Market Street on Friday, May 5 from 7.30pm to 11pm. Phone 4821 2043.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice to join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen with song sheets available. People can lead and introduce new songs or tunes. It's on Sunday, April 30 at Market Street, Goulburn from 1pm to 5pm. Phone 0407 240 635.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.